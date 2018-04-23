Ayushman Bharat Healthcare Summit on May 16th, 2018 Major Industry announcements expected

India’s first and most credible public platform for discussion and deliberation between healthcare industry and government representatives on Ayushman Bharat -National Health Protection Mission (AB-NHPM) is being organized on 16th May 2018 at Taj Diplomatic Enclave, New Delhi. The scheme has the benefit cover of Rs. 5 lakh per family per year. The target beneficiaries of the proposed scheme will be more than 10 crore families belonging to poor and vulnerable population based on SECC database. AB-NHPM will subsume the on-going centrally sponsored schemes -RashtriyaSwasthyaBimaYojana (RSBY) and the Senior Citizen Health Insurance Scheme (SCHIS). Announced in the latest Union Budget, Ayushman Bharat is said to be the world’s largest government funded health insurance cover.

The objective of Summit, organized by health industry experts India Virtual Hospital and BW Group, is to deliberate upon all issues related to the Ayushman Bharat Program like:

• Optimization of healthcare infrastructure and medical manpower,

• Technology integration for management and monitoring,

• Role of private players from insurance, pharma, technology and healthcare delivery sector

• Successful implementation at state level

Key policy makers instrumental to drafting of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme are also invited to make discussions more comprehensive.

Swadeep Srivastava, Managing Partner of India Virtual Hospital and convenor of the Summit says, “Ayushman Bharat Program is an exemplary scheme for governments across the globe. In a vast and diverse country like India, it will have unique opportunities as well as roadblocks during implementation. Through the Ayushman Bharat Healthcare Summit, we aim to provide a platform for discussions among all stakeholders of this program – from private and public sector – to discuss public private partnerships and methodologies for successful implementation of this state.”

Anurag Batra, Chairman of the Summit says, “Healthcare is a state subject. Hence, a key point of concern is implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme at state level. We have invited state governments to present their thoughts and in-sights on the subject which could help smooth implementation of this scheme.”

The Summit is receiving tremendous response from the Indian healthcare industry. Union Health Minister – Sh. J. P. Nadda, AYUSH Minister – Sh. Shripad Naik, Amitabh Kant – CEO of NitiAayog have been invited as guests at the Summit. Policy makers like GS Naveen Kumar, Special Secretary (Health), Govt. of Uttar Pradesh; think tanks like Dr. Rana Mehta, leader and partner healthcare, PwC, national president of Indian Medical Association – Dr. Ravi Wankhedkar, globally renowned experts like Dr.Jitendar Sharma, CEO of Andhra Med Tech Zone and Dr. P Siva Kumar, Chief Stratregy Officer of Trivitron, Dr. C Lahariya, National Professional Officer for Universal Health Coverage at WHO; sector experts like Ashish Jain, CEO of Healthcare Sector Skill Council are some of the names which will be on the panels to deliberate upon different aspects of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.