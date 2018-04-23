Get Back Access to Windows with Active@ Password Changer

LSoft Technologies is proud to present the latest edition of its popular password-recovery software for Windows. Active@ Password Changer 9.0.1 sports many tweaks and improvements, including increased stability and functionality when working with damaged disks. There is also an improved boot disk creator, and the recovery kernel has been updated to the latest version along with new versions of related software Boot Disk and LiveCD.

If you’ve ever lost an important password or found yourself unable to get into your computer because someone else changed the admin password, then you’re not alone. In fact, it is a very common problem that most of us face sooner or later. However, with the user-friendly Active@ Password Changer on your side, you will be able to regain access to your local and administrator accounts on Windows Vista, 7, 8 and, of course, the current Windows 10. No longer will you need to worry about installing Windows again from scratch and losing all your important data in the process.

Using Active@ Password Changer couldn’t be easier. Thanks to the intuitive, wizard-driven interface, it provides a simple step-by-step routine that always keeps you in the loop – no technical expertise is necessary! Thanks to the most recent update, it also works better and faster than ever before. In fact, most passwords can be recovered within a few minutes. Furthermore, many minor issues have been fixed, and the user interface is looking more polished than ever. If you’re ready to get started, pay a visit to http://password-changer.com today.