Isuzu Motors India launches a Road Safety initiative in support of “29th National Road Safety Week”

23 April 2018, New Delhi: Isuzu Motors India launches a ‘Road Safety’ initiative in support of the ‘29th National Road Safety Week’, observed nationwide, week starting 23rd April, 2018. The ‘Road Safety’ initiative focuses on increasing road safety awareness and reduction of road accidents in and around SriCity (Andhra Pradesh) region, where Isuzu Motors India has its manufacturing facility.

The initiative will include activities such as Route Risk Assessment study on NH16, covering a total distance of nearly 150 km from Chennai to Sulurupeta via SriCity, which many commuters use on a daily basis. Road safety awareness campaigns, advanced safety training for drivers, road safety signage & tools will be provided to the local authorities under this initiative. Isuzu Motors India will closely work with ‘Earth Matters Foundation’ – an NGO and Hubert Ebner – a road safety expert team, for implementing these initiatives as part of its CSR activity. The initiative will benefit all stakeholders, including highway users, local community, drivers, schools & colleges and AP Road Safety authorities.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Naohiro Yamaguchi, Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India Pvt. Ltd., said, “ISUZU is known as a responsible automobile brand making reliable, durable and safer vehicles, operating in over 100 countries. ISUZU always puts the community first and this initiative is one such effort in making the environment safer and better.”

Isuzu Motors India Pvt. Ltd.

Isuzu Motors Limited, Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan is a global manufacturer of light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, utility vehicles and diesel engines. With operations in 25 countries, selling in more than 100 countries worldwide, the company is a leader in pick-ups and utility vehicles in many markets. The company manufactures and sells over 6 lakh units annually, across the world. Isuzu Motors India Private Limited (IMI), a subsidiary of Isuzu Motors Limited, Japan, was established in August 2012. Headquartered in Chennai, the company sells the popular ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross – India’s First Adventure Utility Vehicle and the ISUZU mu-X, premium 7-seater SUV in the personal vehicle segment and variants of ISUZU D-MAX pick-ups for the commercial segment. ISUZU vehicles are known for its reliability and performance around the world. Renowned world-over, the vehicles are gaining huge significance in the Indian market as well, thanks to the ‘value proposition’ it offers the customers.

Isuzu Motors India manufactures these products at its new manufacturing plant in Sri City, spread over an area of 107 acres in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The company began its manufacturing operations in April 2016, with strong focus on quality and commitment to Indian market. Isuzu Motors India began its vehicle production with high levels of localisation at Start of Production (SoP) and aims to increase it in future. The initial production capacity of the manufacturing plant is 50,000 units per annum.

The company has dedicated dealer outlets, strategically located in 30 locations across the country. For more information on the company, and its products/services, please visit – www.isuzu.in