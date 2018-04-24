The most beautiful holiday villas on the island of Majorca

During the best time of the year, namely the holidays, one can book many holiday residencies on the island of Majorca. A big trend are the many beautiful private villas throughout the island, which come in all shapes and sizes. The holiday maker can choose between villas for 4 people and villas with capacities ranging up to 24 guests. Everyone will find their suitable holiday home at www.majorca-villarentals.com (https://www.majorca-villarentals.com). You may rent a villa with your family or with a group of friends. The properties can be found in all regions of the island. The more traditional, finca-style villas always feature large plots of land and no direct neighbours. Quietness and regeneration are guaranteed here. Country-or farmhouses with typically rustic, local styling are available to rent in large numbers, as are rural villas with a more modern design language. All of them feature a large garden and a private pool. Further amenities of course vary, which means there are properties with premium features or sea views. Partly, the villas feature air conditioning and much more. The features, location and a sea view define the price of the property. Prices increase in line with the standard of quality and the popularity of the villa”s location.

Such holiday homes can be found throughout the entire island, and usually lie near well-known coastal resorts such as Cala D”Or, Cala Ratjada, Alcudia or Pollensa, but can also be rented closer to the mountains toward Estelles or Soller. However, many guests prefer the island centre and stay in villas near to Inca, Petra or Manacor. The regions to the south of the island around the towns of Llucmajor and Campos are also worth mentioning. Holiday homes and villas are available all over the island. The website www.majorca-villarentals.com/mallorca-fincas/ (https://www.majorca-villarentals.com/mallorca-fincas/) offers the most beautiful holiday properties. The holiday maker decides whether he or she prefers the south, east, west or northern part of Majorca. The island is extremely versatile and offers the right region for each and every holiday maker.

A traditional villa or farmhouse is always located far from mass tourism, and certainly not within the regions of high-rise hotels and large towns with much bustle. A country house lies – as the name would suggest – out in the countryside or near a small village. This provides the guest with much quiet, a large garden and usually with a nice and large private swimming pool. Should the holiday maker then feel the need to experience something different, he or she can easily drive to the nearest town or beach and return to his peaceful oasis when the day is done. This gives guests plenty of options to shape their personal holiday in whatever way they desire. The internet site www.majorca-villarentals.com/luxury-villas lets holiday makers find exclusive luxury villas and holiday homes. Everyday can be a different day, or you can simply enjoy your private villa and let time pass by as you cherish the peace and quiet.

Those who do not want to miss out on a hotel service experience can book into a romantic country hotel. There are numerous small and very pretty “agroturismos” in different region of Majorca. Almost everything is possible in Majorca from small and rustic villa hotels to the more luxurious and larger country hotels. The website www.majorca-villarentals.com offers elegant villa hotels and holiday homes. The only place you won”t find a country hotel is right at the beach. They are always located rurally and far away from tourism. Majorca is a dream island in the Mediterranean Sea and offers many different holiday properties for every taste and every wallet. Have a great holiday!